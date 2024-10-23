Paddington Bear Receives Official British Passport Ahead of New Film Release

In a delightful twist reminiscent of a movie plot, Paddington Bear has been issued an official British passport as part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming film Paddington in Peru. The bear embarks on a new adventure back to his homeland. The film's co-producer revealed that, while they initially requested a replica passport, British authorities surprised them by granting Paddington an official document, allowing him to travel and get his passport stamped. Paddington's connection to British culture is further highlighted by his fanbase, including the late Queen, who was known to be a big admirer.