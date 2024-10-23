Local & Community
Palm Springs Police Enforce Homeless Encampment Regulations After New Ordinance
The Palm Springs Police Department is intensifying efforts to address homelessness, adding officers to their impact team. The department is giving the unhoused three options: accessing shelter, seeking outside help, or facing legal consequences.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
Palm Springs Policehomelessnesshomeless encampmentsenforcementimpact teamnew ordinancenavigation centerresources for homelessPalm Springs news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...