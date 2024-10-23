Quarter pounders off some menus after more customers get sick from McDonald's E. Coli outbreak

We have an update this evening to the E. Coli outbreak at McDonald's that sickened nearly 50 people. The CDC is now saying there are 49 cases of people getting sick across 12 states from Nevada and parts of Idaho to Iowa. The CDC reports 10 people have been hospitalized including a child who developed kidney disease and an older person in Colorado who died. Officials with the fast food giants say the exact source of the outbreak remains under investigation but it may be linked to slivered onions used in the quarter pounder and sourced by a single supplier that served three distribution centers. Officials of McDonald's say they've removed the slivered onions and temporarily the quarter pounder itself from restaurants in the impacted areas and other states and say food safety is their top priority requiring daily food temperature checks and hourly hand washing.