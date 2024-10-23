Weather
Sunny Skies and Temperatures Set to Flip for Palm Springs Weather
Happy Wednesday! Clear blue skies grace the Coachella Valley with highs reaching 98°F today, 10 degrees above average. Enjoy Modernism Week events while you can! Next week, expect a significant temperature drop as a trough moves in, bringing highs of 77-81°F and gusty winds.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2024
