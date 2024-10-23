Who will win the 2024 MLB World Series?

The star-studded 2024 World Series is set. Friday, October 25 will feature names like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman and Giancarlo Stanton. And don't forget Southern California-born Gerrit Cole, who will start game one for the Yankees. Let's take a look at the numbers for the 2024 regular season and the 2024 postseason for the key players in each lineup. (regular season on top, postseason on bottom) Shohei Ohtani .310, 54 HRs, 130 RBI .288, 3 HRs, 11 RBI Mookie Betts .289, 19 HRs, 75 RBI .295, 4 HRs, 12 RBI Freddie Freeman .282, 22 HRs, 89 RBI .219, 0 HRs, 1 RBI Aaron Judge .322, 58 HRs, 144 RBI .161, 2 HRs, 6 RBI Juan Soto .282, 41 HRs, 109 RBI .333, 3 HRs, 8 RBI Giancarlo Stanton .233, 27 HRs, 72 RBI .294, 5 HRs, 11 RBI Which big three would you rather have? One thing is for sure, it's the most anticipated World Series in a long time. From the players taking the field, the city's it represents, ticket prices and ratings. Game 1 Friday, Oct. 25 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Dodgers Stadium Game 2 Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Dodgers Stadium Game 3 Monday, Oct 28 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Yankee Stadium Game 4 Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Yankee Stadium *Game 5 Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Yankee Stadium * Game 6 Friday, Nov. 1 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Dodgers Stadium *Game 7 Saturday, Nov. 2 at 5:08 p.m. PT at Dodgers Stadium *if needed