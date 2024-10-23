Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Wednesday, October 23, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will see plenty of sunshine today with dry air and highs which will be running about ten-degrees above normal. I still think we will not see highs in the triple-digits this afternoon... but it will be very close with my forecast of upper-90s. Aside from high clouds, we'll see filtered sunshine on Thursday with peak temps in the middle-90s. Those middle-90s will be sticking around through this coming weekend. Major changes occur next week as a frontal boundary swings though the Southwest on Monday kicking-up on-shore winds and dropping Valley temperatures. You can expect lower-80s on Monday, upper-70s by Tuesday. Halloween highs in the Valley will be close to 80°. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings