Entertainment Report
Agua Caliente Entertainment Report: Titus Kaphar's Exhibiting Forgiveness Captivates Audiences
World-renowned artist Titus Kaphar discusses his semi-autobiographical film Exhibiting Forgiveness, which explores themes of fatherhood, family, hope, and redemption. With stellar performances and a universal story of forgiveness, the film has potential Oscar buzz. Far reveals that he was inspired to create the film to share his life experiences with his sons as they approach adulthood.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
