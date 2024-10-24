Local & Community
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos at Acrisure Arena with Festive Cuisine and Drinks
Acrisure Arena is honoring Dia De Los Muertos with special menu items at the Sla Club and a vibrant celebration on the plaza. Enjoy a surf and turf street taco, chili options, and fresh corn from Melissa's cart. Don't miss the perfect margarita Dia De Los Muertos, Acrisure Arena, special menu, surf and turf taco, margarita, community celebration, Mexican cuisine, October events, Firebirds newsmade with El Cristiano repo tequila! Festivities kick off tomorrow at 5 PM.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
Dia De Los MuertosAcrisure Arenaspecial menusurf and turf tacomargaritacommunity celebrationMexican cuisineOctober eventsFirebirds news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...