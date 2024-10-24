Weather
Cool Down Ahead: Highs in the 90s This Week, Chilly 70s by Halloween
This Thursday brings clear skies and a warm high of 96°F in Palm Desert. As Halloween approaches, expect temperatures to dip into the 70s by next week. Hurricane Christie is moving east, losing strength, while a deep trough will bring gusty winds to Southern California. Plan your Halloween costumes accordingly, as you'll need those long sleeves!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
Palm Desert weatherHalloween forecastRancho MirageHurricane Christiecool downweather updateOctober temperaturesSouthern California weather7day forecast
