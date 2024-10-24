Discover Desert Hot Springs: Your Health and Wellness Destination

Desert Hot Springs is a hidden gem known for its natural mineral springs and wellness retreats. A local Health and Wellness Center offers affordable fitness options, including a full gym for just $50 a year and plans to open a year-round pool. The community's hoteliers have revitalized resorts, attracting visitors from L.A. and beyond. With cooler temperatures, outdoor activities like hiking are becoming popular, with stunning trails and views of the Salton Sea. Discover all that Desert Hot Springs has to offer for health and wellness!