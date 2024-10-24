Firebirds Gear Up for Dia de Los Muertos Night Against Ontario

The Firebirds are set to return to the ice on Friday night after a week off, ready to face their rivals, the Ontario Reign, for Dia de Los Muertos night. With a strong mix of veterans and rookies on defense, the team is looking to build on their recent successes. Team members are focused on improving their performance while supporting each other on the ice. For the latest updates on the Firebirds, visit NBCPalmSprings.com.