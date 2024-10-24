Sports
From NBC Palm Springs to Dodger Stadium: Caitlyn Kelley Chats with Rising Star Olivia Garvey (FULL INTERVIEW)
NBC Palm Springs' Caitlyn Kelley caught up with the dynamic Olivia Garvey to discuss her exciting journey through journalism, family life, and her passion for Dodger Baseball. This is the full interview, featuring insights not available in our newscast. Starting her career at NBC Palm Springs, Garvey is now making waves in Los Angeles, and we couldn't be more thrilled to witness her rise!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
