Goldfish Crackers Rebrands as Chilean Sea Bass for Limited Time to Target Adults
Goldfish Crackers is temporarily changing its name to Chilean Sea Bass in a bid to attract an adult audience. The brand emphasizes that the recipe and appearance of the snacks remain the same, with the rebranded bags available exclusively online for one week, starting yesterday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
