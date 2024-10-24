L.A. County District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers

In a significant development, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon announced today that he will recommend resentencing for Eric and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for murdering their parents in Beverly Hills. The brothers, currently serving life without the possibility of parole, could face a sentence of 50 years to life, with potential parole eligibility due to their age at the time of the crime. This case has gained renewed attention following the release of the Netflix series Monsters: A True Crime Drama. A hearing date for the resentencing has yet to be announced.