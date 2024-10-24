Local Rescue Group Auctions Mercedes Benz to Fund Spay and Neuter Services in Coachella Valley

Loving All Animals is auctioning a red convertible Mercedes Benz to raise funds for free spay and neuter services in the Coachella Valley. The auction, live now and ending on November 17th, aims to address local shelter overcrowding caused by the lack of sterilization options. The starting bid is $25,000, which could cover approximately 250 surgeries. Since June, the organization has funded over 497 spay and neuter procedures for local residents.