NBC Palm Springs Sports Desk: Valley Firebirds Host Fan Event, Local Boxers Gear Up for Golden Boy Fight Night

The Valley Firebirds held a pop-up event at Burgers and Beer in Rancho Mirage, allowing fans to meet players and get autographs ahead of their home game this Friday. Players expressed excitement about connecting with the community. In boxing news, hometown favorite Manu "Gucci Man" Flores will headline Golden Boy Fight Night against Mexico's Victor Olivo, while his cousin Grant Flores and top-ranked Jose "Tito" Sanchez also take the ring at Fantasy Springs Casino.