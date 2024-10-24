CA, US & World
New Be Anything Museum Opens in Modesto, Celebrating 60 Years of Barbie
The Be Anything Museum has opened in Modesto, featuring hundreds of Barbie dolls from the past six decades, including iconic figures like Maya Angelou and Frida Kahlo. Inspired by the slogan "You Can Be Anything," the museum aims to empower visitors and support women's entrepreneurship with a dedicated resource center.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
