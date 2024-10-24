Local & Community
The Living Desert Hosts Family-Friendly Halloween Event This Weekend
The Living Desert is set to celebrate Halloween with a family-friendly event this Saturday and Sunday. Guests are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy activities like trick-or-treat stations and themed arts and crafts. Fun and festivities await for all ages.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
