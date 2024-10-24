CA, US & World
Trump Faces New Criticism as Election Nears; Accused of Authoritarian Tendencies
Just 12 days before the election, former President Trump's ex-chief of staff, John Kelly, labeled him as a fascist, sparking a strong response from Vice President Harris, who agreed with the characterization. Trump has denied the accusations, calling them "fabricated" and attacking his critics, including Harris. Both campaigns are intensifying their efforts to sway undecided voters in the final days.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
Donald TrumpVice President HarrisJohn Kellycampaign trailelection controversyauthoritarianfascistundecided votersbattleground statespresidential election
