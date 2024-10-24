Business, Finance & Tech
Wall Street Braces for Mixed Open After Dow's Biggest Drop in Six Weeks
Wall Street is set for a mixed open after the Dow tumbled over 400 points, marking its largest drop in more than six weeks. Both the Dow and S&P 500 have now faced three consecutive losing sessions, influenced by rising Treasury bond yields and uncertainty ahead of the upcoming election.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 24, 2024
