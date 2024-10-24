Why “Exhibiting Forgiveness” is the Movie You Have to See Right Now

World-renowned artist Titus Kaphar tries his hand at writing and directing a film and chose "Exhibiting Forgiveness" as his first feature film. And oh what a debut! The movie speaks volumes on family, fatherhood, hope, and redemption but it’s also entertaining. Kaphar knows how to set the mood and tone of his film and still entertain you at the same time. It’s heavy drama with enough levity that it goes down smoothly. I sat down with the artist to talk about his interest in making this film, a semi-autobiographical movie that has him speaking his truth, and his experience writing and directing his first movie. Plus, I spent some time with the great ensemble of André Holland, John Earl Jelks, and Andra Day. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor wasn’t available but her performance was discussed. "Exhibiting Forgiveness" is now out in theaters from Roadside Attractions. World-renowned artist Titus Kaphar tries his hand at writing and directing a film and chose "Exhibiting Forgiveness" as his first feature film. And oh what a debut! The movie speaks volumes on family, fatherhood, hope, and redemption but it’s also entertaining. Kaphar knows how to set the mood and tone of his film and still entertain you at the same time. It’s heavy drama with enough levity that it goes down smoothly. I sat down with the artist to talk about his interest in making this film, a semi-autobiographical movie that has him speaking his truth, and his experience writing and directing his first movie. Plus, I spent some time with the great ensemble of André Holland, John Earl Jelks, and Andra Day. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor wasn’t available but her performance was discussed. "Exhibiting Forgiveness" is now out in theaters from Roadside Attractions.