Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Thursday, October 24, 2024!

Like yesterday, the Coachella Valley will experience above-normal midday temperatures in the middle-to-upper 90s today. We'll see lots of sunshine, but with a few wispy, fair-weather cirrus clouds overhead. You can expect clear skies for your Friday with dry air and peak temps in the middle-90s. You'll see just a few high clouds on Saturday followed by thicker cloud-cover on Sunday with highs in the middle-90s both afternoons. As a frontal boundary approaches the Southwest, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty Monday evening, followed by the influx of cooler, Fall-like temperatures on Tuesday. So -- to summarize -- Palm Springs will hit 98-degrees this afternoon, a high of just 77-degrees by Tuesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings