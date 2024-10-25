CA, US & World
100 Million Settlement Reached in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Caused by Cargo Ship
The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the fatal Baltimore bridge collapse have agreed to a $100 million settlement with the U.S. government. The settlement follows a Justice Department lawsuit alleging poor maintenance of the ship's systems, leading to a power failure and a deadly crash into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six. The incident halted commercial shipping at the Port of Baltimore for months until it fully reopened in June.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
Baltimore bridge collapsesettlementcargo shipDollySynergy Marine GroupFrancis Scott Key BridgeJustice DepartmentPort of Baltimorecommercial shippingpower failure
