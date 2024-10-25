Congressional Control at Stake: A Tight Race as Election Day Approaches

With just a week until the 2024 presidential election, the focus isn't only on the presidency but also on the hundreds of congressional seats up for grabs, which will influence the next president's ability to govern. Polls suggest a historic shift could occur, with the House potentially flipping from Republican to Democratic control while the Senate could change from Democratic to Republican. Democrats need to gain four seats to flip the House, while Republicans need one or two seats in the Senate, depending on the incoming vice president. Key races include vulnerable Democratic incumbents like Jon Tester in Montana and Sherrod Brown in Ohio.