Costco Recalls Chicken and Smoked Salmon Products Due to Listeria Concerns
Costco has issued a recall for several chicken and smoked salmon products due to potential Listeria contamination. The affected items include Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken with Portobello Mushroom Sauce, and others. Affected customers were notified on October 11th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
