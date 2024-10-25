Defense leading the way for the Firebirds early on, host Ontario Reign tonight

The Coachella Valley Firebirds host the Ontario Reign tonight at Acrisure Arena on Dia de Los Muertos Night. Looking for their first win on home ice, the defense has been the catalyst in driving the team forward. Head coach Derek Laxdal and his team knew the first two games were winnable games. Some puck luck and positioning could have been the difference. Max Lajoie and Ty Nelson are appreciative of the mix of veterans and rookies on the Firebirds' blue line. Puck drop tonight at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to the arena, you can catch all the action on My Firebirds TV on KPSE beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Hockey Night Coachella Valley.