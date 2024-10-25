Sports
Dodgers Start World Series Against Yankees; Firebirds Host Dia de Los Muertos Night
The L.A. Dodgers face off against the New York Yankees tonight in Game 1 of the World Series, with the Dodgers holding home-field advantage. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts highlights the global significance of the series. Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley Firebirds will celebrate Dia de Los Muertos early, hosting the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena tonight. The arena features special food and drink items to honor Hispanic heritage, adding to the festive atmosphere.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
LA DodgersWorld SeriesNew York YankeesFirebirdsDia de Los MuertosAcrisure ArenaCoachella ValleyDave RobertsHispanic heritagesports update
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...