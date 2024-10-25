Your Health Today

Fast Food Restaurants Pull Onions Amid Ecoli Outbreak

If you plan to dine out this weekend -- restaurants say you should not have to worry about E. Coli. That's despite an outbreak likely tied to certain McDonald's quarter pounders. A number of other chains say -- they're taking extra steps to safeguard their food. They say no reported cases have been linked to their restaurants -- and they're acting out of an abundance of caution. As Amy Kiley reports... Those companies -- and McDonald's -- are doing everything they can to keep you safe.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 25, 2024

