Friday Fun: Trivia, Greasy Foods, and Halloween Celebrations on October 25

It’s time for the Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz! Today, October 25, 2024, marks National Greasy Foods Day, National Breadstick Day, and National Frankenstein Day. The trivia challenge includes two Frankenstein-themed questions, celebrating the classic monster’s creator, Mary Shelley, and the song "Frankenstein" by The Edgar Winter Group. Play along to test your Halloween trivia knowledge and enjoy the festive fun!