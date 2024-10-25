Hashtag Trivia
Friday Fun: Trivia, Greasy Foods, and Halloween Celebrations on October 25
It’s time for the Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz! Today, October 25, 2024, marks National Greasy Foods Day, National Breadstick Day, and National Frankenstein Day. The trivia challenge includes two Frankenstein-themed questions, celebrating the classic monster’s creator, Mary Shelley, and the song "Frankenstein" by The Edgar Winter Group. Play along to test your Halloween trivia knowledge and enjoy the festive fun!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
Hashtag Holiday CalendarNational Greasy Foods DayNational Breadstick DayFrankensteintriviaMary ShelleyThe Edgar Winter GroupHalloweenOctober 252024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...