High Stakes High School Football: Rancho Mirage Faces Off Against Xavier Prep Tonight

Caitlin Kelley reports live from Rancho Mirage High School, where the home team is set to take on Xavier Prep in a crucial high school football matchup. While Rancho Mirage is favored to win, Xavier Prep, led by Coach Dockery, is not to be underestimated, especially with standout players like Pelham and Bosley. With the weather perfect for football, excitement is in the air as both teams prepare for a thrilling game.