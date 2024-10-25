Indio Denny's Server Surprised with $1,000 Tip for Outstanding Service

The Coachella Valley Firebirds honor Día de los Muertos during their game tonight, celebrating the rich cultural tradition. Reporter Antonio Marquez shares that Día de los Muertos, from October 31 to November 2, is a joyful remembrance of loved ones who have passed. The festivities feature vibrant attire, face painting inspired by La Catrina, and ofrendas—altars with marigolds and personal items to welcome back spirits.