Jimmy Fallon Roasts World Series Stars; Manny the Movie Guy Reviews Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut

As Game 1 of the World Series kicks off in Los Angeles, Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Dodgers and Yankees players with a light-hearted roast. Meanwhile, Manny the Movie Guy dives into Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The true-crime thriller has topped Netflix for a week, highlighting the chilling story of the Dating Game Killer. Kendrick shares her journey from actor to director, emphasizing her passion for telling the victims' stories.