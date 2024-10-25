Entertainment Report

Jimmy Fallon Roasts World Series Stars; Manny the Movie Guy Reviews Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut

As Game 1 of the World Series kicks off in Los Angeles, Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Dodgers and Yankees players with a light-hearted roast. Meanwhile, Manny the Movie Guy dives into Anna Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The true-crime thriller has topped Netflix for a week, highlighting the chilling story of the Dating Game Killer. Kendrick shares her journey from actor to director, emphasizing her passion for telling the victims' stories.

October 25, 2024

