Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Court Texas Voters with Star Power Ahead of Election
With less than two weeks until the election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will campaign in Texas. Harris will host an event with Beyoncé in Houston, aiming to connect with local voters. Meanwhile, Trump is set to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast, signaling an effort to attract young male voters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpTexasBeyoncJoe Roganelection 2024presidential racecampaignvotersHouston
