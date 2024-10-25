CA, US & World
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Returns Safely to Earth After Seven-Month Mission
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 safely splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, after completing a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station. The spacecraft landed at 3:29 AM Eastern, where SpaceX teams quickly secured the Dragon capsule. The crew will undergo medical checks before heading to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The return had been delayed due to Hurricane Milton and poor weather at the Florida splashdown sites.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
NASASpaceX Crew8splashdownInternational Space StationPensacolaFloridaJohnson Space Centerhurricane delaysevenmonth missionrecovery
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...