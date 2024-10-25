Entertainment Report
Weekend Movie Preview: Venom's Last Dance, Your Monster, and Vatican Thrills!
Join Manny, the movie guy, in the latest Agua Caliente Entertainment Report as he reviews this weekend's must-see films: Venom: The Last Dance, a disappointing conclusion for the franchise; Your Monster, a charming horror-romance perfect for date night; and Conclave, a gripping Vatican thriller. Discover which films are worth your time!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2024
VenomYour MonsterConclavemovie reviewsAgua Caliente Entertainment ReportManny the Movie Guyweekend filmshorrorromanceVatican thrillerNBC Palm Springs
