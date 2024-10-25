Your SoCal Weather Briefing for Friday, October 25, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under a lot of sunshine this afternoon with dry air and above-normal numbers in the middle-90s. The Valley will remain in the 90s for the weekend with a few high clouds on Saturday followed by thicker cloud-cover on Sunday. A frontal boundary moving through the Southwest will kick-up gusty on-shore winds late on Monday followed by Fall-like highs in the upper-70s starting Tuesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings