A Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Saturday, October 26, 2024!

Southern California will experience a few changes over the next few days. Other than a few wispy, upper-level, fair-weather cirrus clouds, the Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today with dry air and above normal high temperatures in the upper-90s. Middle and high level clouds move overhead on Sunday with another day of above-normal highs in the 90s. As a cold front approaches, on-shore winds will become a bit gusty during the day on Monday while midday highs slip slightly to the 80s. This boundary will trigger widely scattered, light precipitation over the Southland between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, but nothing for the Valley. The biggest change will be our temperatures as Valley highs will be noticeably cooler beginning Tuesday with temps in the 70s. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings