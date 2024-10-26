CA, US & World
Beetlejuice Fans Can Stay in a Real-Life Replica of Iconic House This Halloween
Good news for Beetlejuice fans! A real-life replica of the iconic house is available for stays in New Jersey. Airbnb is offering 10 free three-hour bookings for groups of up to six, featuring all the quirky, eerie decor from the movies—just in time for Halloween!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2024
