Palm Springs Airport Receives $6 Million Grant
Palm Springs International Airport received a $6 million grant from the FAA as part of a national $970 million initiative to upgrade terminal infrastructures. This funding will improve the airport's baggage handling system and expand the infrastructure area to support its growing passenger volume. Construction on the project is slated to begin in late 2025.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2024
