Entertainment Report
Remembering Phil Lesh: Grateful Dead Bassist and Icon Passes Away at 84
Phil Lesh, the founding bassist of the iconic rock band The Grateful Dead, has passed away at the age of 84. The news was announced via his verified Instagram account, stating he died peacefully. A key figure in the 1960s jam band scene, Lesh's legacy lives on through classic tracks like "China Cat Sunflower" and the devoted fanbase known as Deadheads who followed the band on tour.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2024
Phil LeshGrateful Deadrock bandDeadheadsmusic newsjam bandChina Cat Sunflowerentertainment reportAgua Caliente Casinos
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...