Stuft Pizza Celebrates 20 Years of Flavor and Community in Coachella Valley

Stuft Pizza, a cherished local restaurant, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Coachella Valley, marking two decades of serving the community with love and delicious food. Founded in 2004 by John Bertram's parents, the pizzeria has become a local favorite for its inviting atmosphere and high-quality ingredients. To honor their loyal customers, Stuft Pizza is giving back by donating hundreds of pizzas to first responders, schools, and nonprofits, emphasizing their commitment to the community. As they look to the future, Stuft Pizza is excited to continue making memories and serving up slices for years to come.