An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Sunday, October 27, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of high clouds this morning paired with mid-level clouds this afternoon. As a cold front begins to move into Northern California, on-shore winds will begin to pick-up slightly in our area this evening. As this boundary approaches Southern California, those winds will be at their peak tomorrow. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley-area between late-Monday morning through late-Tuesday morning. Although an Air Quality Alert has been posted for Western Imperial County, dust and dirt will still be an issue for the Valley on Monday. As far as precipitation with this frontal passage, there will be widely scattered light showers over SoCal late-Monday into early-Tuesday, but showers all stay West of the Valley. The most notable change will be the drop in temperatures. Although Valley highs will be in the 90s today, you can expect 80s on Monday, followed by 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. See images for details. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings