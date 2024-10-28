An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Monday, October 28, 2024!

As a cold front approaches the Southland, on-shore winds will begin to increase. A Wind Advisory has been posted for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass between late this morning through tomorrow morning. Add to that, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Valley through Tuesday morning because of windblown dust. In the wake of the frontal boundary, cooler air begins to filter into our area. Valley temps slip from normal highs in the upper-80s this afternoon, to the upper-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings