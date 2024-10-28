Early Voting Begins In California

California kicked off early in-person voting on saturday in 29 counties across the state, including here in Riverside County. More than 120 voting centers opened throughout Los Angeles for the 2024 general election, with people lining up at the polling locations. Registered voters were able to visit any vote center, regardless of where they live in the county....or return a vote by mail-in ballot. Already, more than 4 million mail-in and early *in-person ballots have been cast in California. Additional voting locations across the state will open in the next several days leading up to election day.