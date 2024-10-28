Two Teenagers Arrested for Murder in Coachella

Two teenagers are in custody on suspicion of killing an 18-year old in Coachella. Investigators have now identified *and arrested 18-year-old Fabian Diaz and a 17-year-old boy, both from coachella. According to the riverside county sheriff's department.... they've been arrested on suspicion of murder... robbery... and conspiracy. This all happened at around 10:30 p-m on August 28th when deputies responded to reports of shots being fired. Once they arrived, they found 18-year-old Isaac Gonzalez of Coachella suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Diaz was booked into the Southwest detention center and is being held on one million dollars bail, while the 17-year-old was booked into juvenile hall.