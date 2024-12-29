CA, US & World
Deadly Plane Crash in South Korea
By: NBC Palm Springs
December 29, 2024
A commercial airplane crashed and exploded into flames at Muan International Airport in South Koreakilling at least 85 people The Jeju Air flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members when it skidded off the runway while attempting to land The aircraft struck a barrierresulting in a devastating fire Over 80 firefighters responded quickly to the sceneextinguishing the flames Authorities confirmed that one passenger and one crew member survivedand a malfunction in the planes landing gear is believed to have caused the crash
