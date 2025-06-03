Manny the Movie Guy
Inside the Slick, Wicked World of Netflix’s “Sirens”
By: Manny Dela Rosa
May 22, 2025
SirensSirens 2025Netflixdramaromancecomedydark comedythrillerprivilegeprestigerichpoorclasssocialElemeno PeasexywomenJulianne MooreMeghann FahyWhite LotusMilly AlcockHouse of the DragonKevin BaconGlenn HowertonFelix SolisBill Camplimited seriesManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBNCoachella
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...