Local & Community
Understanding AI's Effect On Our Community
By: Thalia Hayden
June 23, 2025
AI, artificial intelligence, technology, innovation, public safety, digital tools, future of work, data integration, human-centered AI

NBC Palm Springs Article: AI – The New Ocean: Learning to Swim in the Future

By NBC Palm Springs

Do you find yourself using AI these days? For some, it's become a quiet assistant—there to lighten mental load, offer clarity, or speed up work. For others, it's a powerful new frontier that sparks both curiosity and concern. Either way, one thing is clear: artificial intelligence is here, and it's growing.

"I often think of AI as kind of like a new ocean," one participant in a recent AI-focused event shared. "You kind of need to learn how to swim in it." It's about moving with the times, not just watching from the shore.

Many people are beginning to ask not if they should use AI, but how they can use it meaningfully. For some, AI functions like a thought partner—helping them stop overthinking, clear their mental clutter, and get unstuck creatively. Others see even larger opportunities. As AI becomes faster, cheaper, and more scalable, it invites an even bigger question: How big can we dream?

On a more practical level, organizations are already leveraging AI in ways that could transform public safety and efficiency. "We're currently working with private vendors to synthesize all our databases into one," said a representative from a public agency. "When we do a query, the AI can reach into private sector data, public records, even social media. It helps us speed up the process of identifying suspects and solving cases."

Yet amid the technical talk, a powerful human story is emerging: people from all walks of life want to understand and shape this technology—not just leave it to tech giants and insiders. "It felt good to see a room full of people filled with curiosity," one attendee said. "I felt optimism, honesty. So many AI conversations are just tech people talking to each other, trying to divide up the world. This was different. This was the people saying we have a say, too."

That sense of shared ownership is vital. As more people engage with AI, the goal becomes demystification. Explaining how it works. Showing how it can fit into real lives—not to replace people, but to enhance what they already do.

"AI isn't some one-size-fits-all thing," said another participant. "It's got to fit the life that's already here and make that better. We're not trying to become something else. We're trying to become more of ourselves."

Whether you're dabbling with AI tools or integrating it into large-scale operations, one thing is certain: this is only the beginning. Learning how to swim in this new ocean may take time, but the waves of change are here—and they're full of potential.

To see this story first and find more content like it, visit our website at nbcpalmsprings.com or follow us on social media @NBCPalmSprings.
