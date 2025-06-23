Understanding AI's Effect On Our Community

AI

NBC Palm Springs Article AI The New Ocean Learning to Swim in the Future By NBC Palm Springs Do you find yourself using AI these days For some

its become a quiet assistantthere to lighten mental load

offer clarity

or speed up work For others

its a powerful new frontier that sparks both curiosity and concern Either way

one thing is clear artificial intelligence is here

and its growing I often think of AI as kind of like a new ocean

one participant in a recent AIfocused event shared You kind of need to learn how to swim in it Its about moving with the times

not just watching from the shore Many people are beginning to ask not if they should use AI

but how they can use it meaningfully For some

AI functions like a thought partnerhelping them stop overthinking

clear their mental clutter

and get unstuck creatively Others see even larger opportunities As AI becomes faster

cheaper

and more scalable

it invites an even bigger question How big can we dream On a more practical level

organizations are already leveraging AI in ways that could transform public safety and efficiency Were currently working with private vendors to synthesize all our databases into one

said a representative from a public agency When we do a query

the AI can reach into private sector data

public records

even social media It helps us speed up the process of identifying suspects and solving cases Yet amid the technical talk

a powerful human story is emerging people from all walks of life want to understand and shape this technologynot just leave it to tech giants and insiders It felt good to see a room full of people filled with curiosity

one attendee said I felt optimism

honesty So many AI conversations are just tech people talking to each other

trying to divide up the world This was different This was the people saying we have a say

too That sense of shared ownership is vital As more people engage with AI

the goal becomes demystification Explaining how it works Showing how it can fit into real livesnot to replace people

but to enhance what they already do AI isnt some onesizefitsall thing

said another participant Its got to fit the life thats already here and make that better Were not trying to become something else Were trying to become more of ourselves Whether youre dabbling with AI tools or integrating it into largescale operations

one thing is certain this is only the beginning Learning how to swim in this new ocean may take time

but the waves of change are hereand theyre full of potential To see this story first and find more content like it

thalia hayden