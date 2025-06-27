Manny the Movie Guy
Ethan Slater Talks Big “Wicked” Changes, Shooting Part II, Working with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
By: NBC Palm Springs
December 3, 2024
WickedWicked the MusicalWicked MovieWicked 2024Cynthia ErivoElphabaAriana GrandeGalinda UplandGlinda the Good WitchThe Good Witch of the NorthMichelle YeohMadame MorribleJeff GoldblumWizardJon M ChuIdina MenzelKristin ChenowethinterviewBroadwayHollywoodTonyOscarGreenDorothyWizard of OzManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBNdefying gravitypopularfor good
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...