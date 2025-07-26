Manny the Movie Guy
3QUENCY! “Building the Band” Winners Talk Liam Payne, Future Plans, and Performing
By: Manny Dela Rosa
July 26, 2025
Building the BandSeason 1Netflixreality showsinging competitionboothsNori RoyaleBrianna MazzolaWennely QuezadaNicole ScherzingerPussycat DollsKelly RowlandDestinys ChildLiam PayneOne DirectioninterviewTV reviewAJ McLeanBackstreet BoysBTSBlackpinkboy bandgirl bandKPOPpoprockrbcountrymusicwinnersManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBNCoachella
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...